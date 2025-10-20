Dak Prescott put a wrap on his throwing hand after the Dallas Cowboys’ 44-22 win over the Washington Commanders, but the veteran quarterback downplayed any concern, telling reporters the dressing was “nothing serious,” according to Cowboys beat reporter Joseph Hoyt.

Prescott delivered a near-flawless day on the field. He finished with three touchdown passes and no interceptions, guiding an offense that piled up big plays, including a 74-yard score by CeeDee Lamb in a game the Cowboys controlled from the second quarter on. ESPN’s box score shows Prescott’s efficient outing keyed a balanced attack that left Washington scrambling.

The hand wrap sparked the usual postgame head-tilts, fans and beat writers parsing whether Prescott might be hiding a bigger issue. That didn’t appear to be the case. Prescott remained steady in the locker room and reiterated he’ll be fine, a small but welcome reassurance for a Cowboys team already dealing with the usual midseason bumps and bruises.

On Sunday, Dallas looked more like the offense that dominated earlier this season than the unit that faltered in a narrow loss last week. Jake Ferguson hauled in multiple touchdown catches, Javonte Williams churned for tough yards on the ground, Brandon Aubrey made NFL history with his field goal, and the Cowboys’ defense delivered a pick-six that swung momentum. Coach Brian Schottenheimer and the staff will prefer that type of decisive win when they walk into practice on Monday.

For now, the Cowboys have no reason to change course. The team improved its posture in the NFC East with a win that showcased roster depth and playmakers stepping up when called upon.

Still, the Cowboys will monitor Prescott through the week. The NFL season grinds on, and small issues can flare up in short order. If Prescott’s hand remains a non-story, Sunday’s performance will be the takeaway with an efficient quarterback, a resurgent offense, and a locker-room vibe that sounds confident rather than worried. That’s precisely what Dallas needs as it eyes tougher matchups ahead.