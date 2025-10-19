The Dallas Cowboys' defense is indisputably among the worst in the NFL, but it's not the team's only point of concern.

Despite ranking last or close to it in most statistical categories, not everyone thinks defense should be their top priority over the next two weeks, ahead of the trade deadline.

“The Cowboys have let the league know they are open for business,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini wrote. “They are looking for defensive help, but one GM argued, ‘They actually should go get a running back.'”

You would hope that the Cowboys can chew bubble gum and walk at the same time, so to speak, and go after the defensive support they need, as well as a running back to alleviate Javonte Williams' workload. However, we haven't seen much proof through the first six games of the season that Dallas can do any two things at a high level at the same time.

The Cowboys currently rank first in the NFL in offensive yards per game, second in first downs, second in passing yards, third in points scored, third in passing touchdowns, and fourth in yards per play. However, Dallas is 2-3-1 because it has the worst defense in the league in terms of yards allowed, second-worst in points allowed, and third-worst in yards per play.

In theory, though, there could be some defensive benefit to adding another competent running back, as a more proficient rushing attack may ‘shorten' the game and reduce the amount of time that the Cowboys' defense has to be on the field.

As it stands, Dallas, while sixth-best in yards per rushing attempt, has the eighth-fewest attempts per game, likely because the Cowboys have constantly been trying to keep pace and/or mount a comeback against teams taking advantage of their putrid defense.

Still, an injury to Williams, who has 476 yards and 5 touchdowns, could be catastrophic for a team already struggling to stay afloat. Miles Sanders, the only other Cowboy to have even a fifth as many carries as Williams this season, is out for the rest of the year due to knee surgery.

With Sanders out, the second-leading active rusher for the Cowboys is quarterback Dak Prescott, who has 14 carries for 49 yards.