Star quarterback Dak Prescott kept it real regarding his co-star George Pickens' future with the Dallas Cowboys.

The 2025 NFL season marks their first season together as teammates. Dallas landed Pickens after acquiring him in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers, adding valuable talent and depth to the receiving corps. Prescott has benefitted from having Pickens on the field, seeing the receiver be in the top five for total receiving yards so far this season.

However, Pickens has been emphasizing long-term security as he is in a contract year. Prescott gave his thoughts on the receiver's situation during his conversations with media, per reporter Jon Machota.

“I’ve been a little busy, but I will. … When I run into him in that time of privacy, I’ll make sure,” Prescott said.

Dak Prescott said he plans to speak with Jerry Jones about the importance of keeping George Pickens with the Cowboys beyond this season.

What lies ahead for Dak Prescott, Cowboys

It's clear that Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will have the retention of George Pickens high among their list of priorities after the 2025 season comes to a close.

Prescott has been on a tear to start this campaign, even with star receiver CeeDee Lamb suffering an high ankle sprain in Week 3. He's completed 164 passes out of 229 attempts for 1,617 yards and 13 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Pickens has boomed in the Cowboys' offense, especially following Lamb's injury. He's made 32 catches for 525 yards and six touchdowns, shining as the team's current top target.

Dallas has a 2-3-1 record on the season, holding the third spot in the NFC East Division standings. They trail the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles at the moment.

The Cowboys will continue preparation for their next matchup, being at home. They host the Commanders on Oct. 19 at 4:25 p.m. ET.