Recently, the Dallas Cowboys dropped to 2-3-1 on the young 2025 NFL season with a brutal 30-27 road loss to the Carolina Panthers. While Dak Prescott continued to play at a near MVP level on the offensive end, the Cowboys' defense once again struggled, surrendering a massive game to the team's former running back, Rico Dowdle.

Things have to be frustrating for Prescott this year considering that he's playing arguably the best football of his career, but the team has virtually nothing to show for it, thanks to their poor defense.

Recently, Prescott got 100% real on his mindset amid the struggles.

“That’s my standard. That’s our standard. That’s what we expect to do. I don’t think it’s any added pressure,” said Prescott on the pressure to score every possession with the way the defense is struggling.

“I feel like I need to score every time. I feel like I need to complete every pass,” he added.

Rough times for the Cowboys

Article Continues Below

Heading into this season, the Dallas Cowboys were expected to be possibly a fringe playoff team after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The departure of Parsons had many assuming that the Dallas defense would take a big step back, but few could have envisioned things going this poorly on that end of the field, as the Cowboys have routinely given up huge days to opposing quarterbacks, including Russell Wilson, who has since been benched for his poor play.

Meanwhile, Prescott and the offense have been humming along nicely for the most part, as Prescott has immediately established a connection with wide receiver George Pickens, whom the team acquired this offseason from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Making matters even more impressive is the fact that Prescott is doing all of this without CeeDee Lamb, who has been out of the lineup for multiple weeks due to injury.

Still, as long as the defense continues to underperform, it's difficult to envision the Cowboys making up too much ground in the standings, regardless of how well Prescott may be playing.