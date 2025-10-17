The Dallas Cowboys received a major boost ahead of their NFC East clash in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, as star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has officially been removed from the injury report, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Lamb will make his return after missing three games due to a high left ankle sprain suffered on September 21.

The four-time Pro Bowler practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday and Thursday before participating fully in Friday’s session. Lamb revealed on Thursday that he felt ready to play last week but opted to sit out to ensure full recovery. He has totaled 16 receptions for 222 yards and four dropped passes through his first two games of the 2025 season before the injury. Importantly, the 26-year-old has five career touchdowns against Washington, the most he has scored versus any single opponent.

Lamb’s return comes as part of a broader wave of good health for Dallas. Several starters, including Tyler Booker (ankle), Tyler Smith (knee), Jack Sanborn (concussion), and KaVontae Turpin (foot), were also full participants in Friday’s practice. Safety Donovan Wilson (elbow/knee) likewise rejoined the active lineup. The Cowboys listed defensive tackle Mazi Smith (ankle) as questionable and ruled out Trevon Diggs (knee/concussion), along with Trevor Keegan (neck).

Dallas, currently 2-3-1, is looking to bounce back after a narrow 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 6, when they surrendered a last-second field goal. The Cowboys’ offense has averaged 29.6 points per game, ranking among the league’s most productive. Quarterback Dak Prescott has tallied 1,617 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, while George Pickens has filled Lamb’s absence impressively, producing 525 yards and six touchdowns on 32 receptions.

Meanwhile, the Commanders (3-3) will also enter the game seeking redemption after a 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears. Washington’s defense has allowed just 21 points per game, while quarterback Jayden Daniels and receiver Deebo Samuel continue to anchor their offense.

The Cowboys will host the Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium, with kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET.