The San Francisco 49ers beat the Atlanta Falcons 20-10 on Sunday Night Football. They are 5-2 despite the dreadful amount of injuries on both sides of the ball. They did get one key player back, but he did not contribute offensively. 49ers legendary tight end George Kittle was held without a catch for the first time in his career, ending a 114-game streak. Nick Wagoner of ESPN has more.

“Tonight was the first time in 49ers TE George Kittle's career he did not catch a pass in a game he played. It ended a streak of 114 straight games, which was the second-longest streak by a TE to begin a career since the 1970 merger (Jeremy Shockey, 136 is the most).” Wagoner reported.

Despite the win, it was a disappointing game for Kittle coming off injured reserve. He was injured during in the 49ers' Week 1 win over the Seattle Seahawks. After a four-catch, 25 yard game in that one, he missed five consecutive weeks. Without a catch in Week 7, he felt the need to apologize to some fans out there.

“You know, personally, I thought with the game plan based on the walkthrough yesterday, I thought I was going to have 150 yards and two touchdowns. So, sorry fantasy coaches and anybody that bet on me, my bad. Blame Kyle Shanahan and not me,” Kittle sarcastically.

The 49ers hardly dominated offensively on Sunday night, but did run the ball well with Christian McCaffrey. The running back had seven catches as well, the most out of any 49ers player. Kittle was targeted twice, both of which fell incomplete, but Mac Jones was able to lead them to victory anyways.

The 49ers defense was strong in their first game without Fred Warner in the middle. With Warner and Nick Bosa in the press box for the rest of the season, the eyes will be on the defense.