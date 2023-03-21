Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After releasing Ezekiel Elliott, the Dallas Cowboys are in need of running backs behind presumed starter Tony Pollard. The Cowboys have recently added to their running back room, bringing a familiar face back to Dallas.

Running back Rico Dowdle has re-signed with the Cowboys, via his agency SportsTrust Advisors. While the terms of the contract have not been revealed, Dallas has been high on Dowdle and thinks the RB carries strong potential, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Rico Dowdle joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. He was able to prove his worth and made Dallas’ final roster. However, as he was behind both Elliott and Pollard, Dowdle received just seven carries for 24 yards.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

From there, Dowdle’s career went into a bit of a tailspin. He missed the entire 2021 season after being placed on injured reserve with a hip injury. He returned in 2022, appearing in five games. However, Dowdle didn’t receive a carry and was eventually placed on injured reserve again with an ankle injury.

Despite his relatively low output, the Cowboys clearly value Dowdle. It seems unlikely that he would go from no touches to having a truly massive role. However, with Ezekiel Elliott out of town, Dowdle is sure to get more opportunities.

The Cowboys’ backfield still belongs to Tony Pollard. But as Dallas looks to move past the Ezekiel Elliott era, they’re sure to give numerous running backs an opportunity to receive his touches. Dowdle looks to be one of the first RBs in line.