Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

After the Dallas Cowboys released Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard was elevated to starting running back. However, Dallas could use some extra juice behind Pollard in the backfield. As the Cowboys look to replace Elliot, they’ve looked to a two-time Super Bowl champion.

The Cowboys hosted free agent Ronald Jones for a visit, via ESPN’s Field Yates. Alongside Jones, Dallas also hosted offensive tackle Chuma Edoga and Travin Howard for visits.

Ronald Jones began his NFL career with strong potential after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted him in the second-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He looked to have a stranglehold over Tampa’s running back room after starting 22 games between 2019-2020. However, after the Bucs acquired Leonard Fournette in 2021, Jones saw his role diminish.

That 2021 season marked a high in Jones’ career as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl. However, he was released by Tampa Bay as they chose to stick with Fournette – for the time being. Jones lucked out though as he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. With the Chiefs winning this year’s Super Bowl, Jones now has two rings in his NFL career.

While Jones has achieved the ultimate prize, he hasn’t necessarily lived up to his second-round pedigree. Over 61 games, he has rushed for 2,244 yards and 19 touchdowns. Still, at just 25-years-old, the Cowboys still think Jones can be an explosive runner in the NFL.

While Ezekiel Elliott slowed down a bit at the end of his Cowboys tenure, it’ll be hard for the Cowboys to truly replace the bruising runner. They’re counting on Pollard to continue his emergence. But as they look to fill out their running back room, Dallas is debating on giving Jones an opportunity to prove why he went in the second-round.