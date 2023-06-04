Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Antonio Callaway was arrested by authorities in Miami on Saturday. The arrest stemmed from a warrant related to Callaway's infractions of driving with a suspended license and failing to make required payments, as reported by Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.
Callaway, who joined the Cowboys' practice squad on November 15, 2022, had yet to make an appearance in an actual game. However, the team saw potential in him and subsequently offered him a futures contract in January of this year.
The talented wide receiver has encountered several setbacks throughout his professional career. Following a lengthy suspension, Callaway last participated in a regular-season game in 2020, during his tenure with the Miami Dolphins. His time on the field was limited to five games, during which he made two receptions for a total of 20 yards before being released by the Dolphins.
Originally chosen as a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, Callaway has accumulated a modest career record of 53 receptions, totaling 695 yards and five touchdowns across 25 games, with 14 of them as a starter.
The recent arrest in Miami further complicates Antonio Callaway and his already tumultuous journey in maintaining a consistent presence in the league. It remains uncertain how this latest incident will impact his standing with the Dallas Cowboys and the trajectory of his professional career going forward. The team will likely assess the situation and take appropriate action based on the outcome of legal proceedings.
The Cowboys already have a lot on their plate this offseason, such as discerning whether or not to sign DeAndre Hopkins, as well as keeping the team healthy for the entire season. The hope is that Antonio Callaway's arrest would not be that much of a hindrance.