Callaway, who joined the Cowboys' practice squad on November 15, 2022, had yet to make an appearance in an actual game. However, the team saw potential in him and subsequently offered him a futures contract in January of this year.

The talented wide receiver has encountered several setbacks throughout his professional career. Following a lengthy suspension, Callaway last participated in a regular-season game in 2020, during his tenure with the Miami Dolphins. His time on the field was limited to five games, during which he made two receptions for a total of 20 yards before being released by the Dolphins.

Originally chosen as a fourth-round pick by the Cleveland Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft, Callaway has accumulated a modest career record of 53 receptions, totaling 695 yards and five touchdowns across 25 games, with 14 of them as a starter.