Dalton Schultz gets positive knee injury update from Jerry Jones

“Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan said TE Dalton Schultz (knee) is dealing with a sprain. Schultz is questionable for Monday night, but it shouldn’t cause him to miss more than that, if he does. “We’ll see how he works this week. My assessment is it’s not long term.”

That’s very good news for Dallas. They’re already without one of their top targets in Michael Gallup, who is still recovering from ACL surgery, although he should be back sooner rather than later.Dalton Schultz is a key piece of the offense and will be important for Rush as the Cowboys looks to stay afloat sans Prescott. Schultz missing just one game is definitely no big deal and as Jones said, he is questionable. There is a small chance he suits up.

The Utah native had just two catches for 18 yards in the Week 2 victory over Cincinnati, but in the season opener, Schultz was a lot more active, collecting seven receptions for 62 yards. If he’s unable to play on MNF against the unbeaten New York Giants, expect backup TE Jake Ferguson to replace him.