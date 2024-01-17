Dallas has seen defensive slippage well before their loss to the Packers.

The Dallas Cowboys had high hopes for a run in the NFL Playoffs this season, but ended up falling 48-32 to the Green Bay Packers.

Cowboys fans were outraged that Dallas allowed Green Bay to score nearly 50 points, but it should be noted that the Cowboys' defensive struggles under defensive coordinator Dan Quinn didn't exactly come out of nowhere, according to Benjamin Solak of The Ringer:

“Dan Quinn has coached 55 games as the Cowboys' DC. 6 of his worst 7 games by EPA per drive came this season. 5 of his worst 7 games by EPA per drive have come in the last 2.5 months.”

While Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was able to lead the Cowboys to some thrilling wins this season, the defensive slippage has been there for anyone willing to see it.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is feeling the heat, though players have come to his defense, according to Tom Pelissero.

Says Pelissero, “To the fans who think this team has quit on Mike McCarthy, my conversations with players don't tell me that at all. Really interesting hearing them defend him, his culture, & how he's led them on the field and off it. Their ownership of failing Mike is what stands out the most.”

If McCarthy is let go, former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is the favorite to be the next Cowboys coach. But it's possible that McCarthy can be the right man for the job, but he needs a different defensive coordinator in place to help Dallas get to the next level.