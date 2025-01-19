The Dallas Cowboys have watched this new, uneasy feeling Saturday night. Their rival the Washington Commanders are now one victory away from heading to the Super Bowl. And their ex-defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is changing that culture.

Quinn and the Commanders upended the top-seeded Detroit Lions 45-31. The first-year Commanders coach, though, is accomplishing immediate success for a long-suffering franchise. Even one of his former Cowboys defenders can't believe it.

Dallas cornerback Jourdan Lewis took to social media to state his shock toward the Commanders' run under Quinn.

“No way DQ left and immediately did this,” Lewis said, referring his former DC by his initials.

Quinn reestablished himself as a bona fide NFL head coaching contender with the Cowboys. He produced the league's fifth-ranked defensive unit in 2023. The former Atlanta Falcons head coach earned a second chance at being a head coach again. Quinn has now stunned multiple NFL people, including his former CB.

Dan Quinn unleashed defensive clinic in Commanders' romp of Lions

Quinn's new defensive unit surrendered 30 or more points for the sixth time this season. But he put on a defensive clinic against one of the league's most dangerous offenses at Ford Field.

Quinn rushed five Commanders defenders with the Lions in an empty set (no running backs in the backfield). Dorance Armstrong knifed inside to poke the ball out from Jared Goff. Frankie Luvu pounced on the fumble for the first takeaway.

Quinn wasn't through outsmarting Lions head coach Dan Campbell and his high-powered offense. The head coach appeared to attempt to send four rushers near the 5:40 mark of the second quarter. But Quinn dropped eight into coverage — ultimately leading to Quan Martin's 40-yard pick six.

Washington continued its interception party. Mike Sainristil grabbed a Goff pass inside the end zone to help close the second quarter. Jeremy Chinn iced the game by grabbing his pick inside the red zone. ‘

The Lions tore through Quinn's defense with 521 total yards. But Quinn's coaching ripped the heart out of a fanbase and franchise that believed a Super Bowl berth was coming. The Super Bowl-winning defensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks' 2013 team didn't take long to rebuild the Commanders. He now has the nation's capitol, plus Commanders fans, thinking about their first NFC title since the 1991 season. But has his former Cowboys players like Lewis watching the turnaround continue.