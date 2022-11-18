Published November 18, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence is working his way back to full health in order to suit up for Week 11 against the Minnesota Vikings, but that might be easier said than done.

Lawrence, who already missed two practices with the Cowboys this week leading to the Vikings showdown, admitted that the injury he’s dealing with is not only on one foot. Apparently, he is nursing a foot and ankle injury that could put his availability in question.

The 30-year-old DE emphasized that his latest setback isn’t serious, but considering his recent history with lower body ailments, Dallas might want to be cautious about playing him.

“I got a little injury with the foot – both feet, actually – my knees. It’s just all about just trying to maintain what I have but also take care of me throughout the week, so I can be fresh to go out there on Sunday and do what I need to do,” Lawrence said of his injury, via Pro Football Talk.

DeMarcus Lawrence missed 10 games in 2021 after fracturing the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. His injury woes continued earlier this 2022 when he suffered another injury to his same left foot in Week 3. While he was able to quickly recover from that setback and help Dak Prescott and co. win games, the fact that he continues to be bother by a recurring issue is bound to sound an alarm within the Cowboys.

Hopefully, though, Lawrence can get back to 100 percent without being bothered by an injury. If it continues to be an issue, the Cowboys might want to consider giving him time to rest until he is fully ready and not hindered by any health issue.