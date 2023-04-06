DeMarcus Ware has chosen his presenter for his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this August. Ware, the longtime Dallas Cowboys edge rusher, asked Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to help induct him into the hall. Jones delivered the news to Ware in January that he was elected into the Hall of Fame.

“You were the voice that welcomed me to the Hall of Fame. I want for you, that voice, to keep going and you be my presenter this year,” Ware said.

It won’t be the first time Jones presents one of his former players. He previously presented Cowboys legends Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and Larry Allen at their respective inductions. Jones himself was inducted into Canton in 2017. Jones told Ware “what an honor it is” to be his presenter.

“I mean, it’s really because it’s you, but it means more to me than me being in the Hall of Fame, because I know what you’re a part of and that’s how I got into the Hall of Fame,” Jones said.

DeMarcus Ware more than earned his spot among football’s greatest figures. The four-time first-team All-Pro finished his 12-year career with 138.5 sacks, the ninth most in NFL history.

Ware twice led the league in sacks and earned nine Pro Bowl selections, seven of which came in a Cowboys uniform. Though he was unable to get a ring with the Cowboys, Ware did win Super Bowl 50 with the Denver Broncos. His next big honor will be donning a gold jacket in August when he is enshrined into the mecca of football.