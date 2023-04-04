Since the start of free agency, the Dallas Cowboys have added several veterans to the team. On both offense and defense, they added a former pair of teammates in wide receiver Brandin Cooks and cornerback Stephon Gilmore.

Cooks and Gilmore, who shared the field while with the New England Patriots, are now prepared to make an impact in Dallas.

During a recent appearance on The Adam Schefter Podcast, Brandin Cooks spoke on his history with Stephon Gilmore. He also acknowledged what it means for him to play alongside him once again.

“No exaggeration, we probably talk every single day for the past three or four years. Every week at least for sure. Somebody I’ve got a lot of respect for, that I run things by,” said Cooks when talking about Gilmore.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“But you know, he got traded first. So I’m like, “How do we make things happen?” and next thing you know, we’re back on the same team together, so I’m excited.”

“It was one of those things that were so surreal. We knew it was a possibility, but then the next thing you know, we both get traded. He visits Dallas a week before me and met me out there again to look at neighborhoods, and we were just looking at each other like, “Man this is really real.” Like, we were both in a situation that we obviously would have hoped to be different but now we’re both back to an incredible franchise.”

Heading into the 2023 campaign, both Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore will be looked at to contribute to this Cowboys team. On the offensive side of the ball, Dak Prescott could lean on Cooks heavily alongside CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. On defense, Gilmore will line up alongside one of the NFL’s elite cornerbacks in Trevon Diggs.

If all goes to plan, Cooks and Gilmore could be in line to play some of their best football in Dallas. Based on their reaction to reuniting, it is clear that they are both happy with how things have played out.