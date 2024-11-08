The Dallas Cowboys are having a rough 2024 season. Dallas is 3-5 heading into Week 10 and is firmly on the outside of the NFC playoff picture. Matters went from bad to worse when Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb both suffered injuries in Week 9. The Cowboys added reinforcements at the deadline by trading for WR Jonathan Mingo from the Panthers. Unfortunately, that has many around the NFL scratching their heads instead of praising the Cowboys.

Russini said that the this trade boggled her mind as well as the rest of the NFL's. She had other teams reaching out to her to try and figure out why the deal was made.

“This one was the only trade on the trade deadline day that I had teams asking me what you (Cowboys) just did,” Russini said via the Scoop City podcast. “Asking me why? Trying to find out if I knew something. Like an under the table situation or was there a deal made. Is he related to them. Like is there something here, a cousin. So you know that one I think we’re going to look back on it a little bit how we look back at the Trey Lance one.”

The price that Dallas paid for Mingo, a fourth-round pick, is the main reason why this trade is being critiqued.

Mingo is a former second-round pick out of Ole Miss and has not had the best opportunities to succeed in Carolina. He hauled in 43 receptions for 418 yards in 15 games during his rookie season.

Mingo has not proven to be a reliable asset in the NFL, so paying a fourth-round pick is pretty rich by the Cowboys.

On the bright side, Mingo has multiple years left on his rookie contract. He could end up being a useful player alongside CeeDee Lamb moving forward.

Jonathan Mingo excited for fresh start with Cowboys

If there's one clear winner of this trade, it's Jonathan Mingo. Mingo is optimistic to get a fresh start in Dallas.

“This is a fresh start for me,” Mingo said on Thursday via The Athletic's Jon Machota. “I’m glad they took a chance on me so I can show them what I can do. Somebody finally believed in me, so I can show them what I can do. I’m just happy to be here.”

Mingo gave a more blunt answer when asked about why things did not work out for him in Carolina.

“I don’t know. You can talk to them,” Mingo said of his time in Carolina. “It ain’t up to me, it’s between the front office and coaching staff. I know there are some things I could’ve done better, but I’m here now.”

Mingo seems to be a part of the long-term plans of the Cowboys, which should help him put his experience with the Panthers behind him.

It remains to be seen if Mingo will play for the Cowboys in Week 10 against the Eagles.