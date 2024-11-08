The Dallas Cowboys officially welcomed Jonathan Mingo to their practice facility Thursday, following their trade with the Carolina Panthers. Mingo is expected to bring a blend of size, massive hands, and physicality to Dallas. But Mingo brought honesty over too on day one at the new job.

The now former Panthers wide receiver did more than appear in a Cowboys uniform or address the media for the first time since the Cowboys-Panthers deal. Mingo gave a blunt response to his arrival, via Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“This is a fresh start for me,” Mingo began. “I’m glad they took a chance on me so I can show them what I can do. Somebody finally believed in me, so I can show them what I can do. I’m just happy to be here.”

He didn't hold back when asked about what went wrong during his Panthers' tenure.

“I don’t know. You can talk to them,” Mingo said of his time in Carolina. “It ain’t up to me, it’s between the front office and coaching staff. I know there are some things I could’ve done better, but I’m here now.”

Mingo leaves behind a 2-7 team that sits at the bottom of the NFC South along with the New Orleans Saints. Now Mingo joins a 3-5 team aiming to stay afloat in the NFC playoff race.

Jonathan Mingo earns glowing review from Cowboys star

Mingo already earned praise from one of his newest teammates, CeeDee Lamb. The All-Pro wide receiver now expected to line up next to the former Panthers WR used a strong description for the 23-year-old, via NBC Dallas sports reporter Pat Doney.

“He’s big. Big as hell,” Lamb shared

Lamb, though, didn't just marvel at Mingo's 6-foot-2, 220-pound frame.

“Nice speed, nice size, and a great route runner,” Lamb added. “Looking forward to working with him.”

The Panthers selected Mingo No. 39 overall out of Ole Miss in 2023. The Rebels star got described as one equipped with “imposing size with muscular build,” by NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein. He even compared Mingo to past Super Bowl winner and Pro Bowler Anquan Boldin.

However, Mingo got off to a slow start in Charlotte. He didn't record his first six-catch game until Week 12 of the 2023 season. Mingo never surpassed 70 yards receiving in a game either. The physically imposing WR finished catching only 43 passes for 418 yards. Worse for him, Mingo never tasted his first career touchdown as a rookie.

Mingo then became a further afterthought in the Panthers' offense under new head coach Dave Canales. He settled for 12 receptions for 121 yards and again never crossed the end zone. Mingo never caught more than three footballs in a single game this season.

Rookie Xavier Legette began to gain ground as Carolina's top wideout with Mingo still on the roster. Mingo even was losing ground to undrafted rookie Jalen Coker and 2017 seventh rounder David Moore.

But now, Mingo sounds rejuvenated following the Dallas move. The Cowboys sacrificed a 2025 fourth round selection land Mingo. He's heading into the league's second-best passing offense now with 2,033 total aerial yards.