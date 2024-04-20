The Dallas Cowboys have uncertainties to address. In addition to the lack of player acquisition during free agency, another concern for the team revolves around their top player, Dak Prescott. While the quarterback will be suiting up for the Cowboys this coming season, he becomes a free agent in 2025. There's been no announcement regarding an official extension yet, and a player of Prescott's capabilities will surely be worth a lot of money.
Speaking of cash, Prescott himself was recently asked if he wanted to be the league's highest-paid quarterback. Addressing the question, the Cowboys star made it clear that putting the team in the best position comes first.
“No, I’m not trying to be the highest paid, necessarily,” Prescott said, per ESPN's Todd Archer. “We’ll wait until the negotiations begin and obviously want to put this team in the best situation.”
Based on his comment, it seems like there have been no important discussions between both parties just yet. Nevertheless, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones made it clear that extending their star player is a priority.
“Certainly, Dak is a priority in terms of his contract,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan, per NBC Sports' Charean Williams.
Dak Prescott isn't the only Cowboys player nearing free agency
Right now, Prescott is getting ready for the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys — and he's not the only one nearing the end of his deal. Besides Prescott, other key Dallas players are set for free agency come 2025.
CeeDee Lamb is one of them. As the Cowboys' leading pass catcher last season (1,749 receiving yards), the wideout is due for a big extension. Offensive lineman Zack Martin is another. Entering the season with a re-structured contract, the All-Pro guard is also expected to receive a big payday, having just garnered his ninth Pro Bowl appearance in 2023. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and receiver Brandin Cooks are also slated to become free agents. Furthermore, the team will have to start planning an extension for Micah Parsons, who has two more seasons left on his current deal.
With many important pieces nearing the end of their contracts, coupled with the aforementioned free-agency inactivity, the Cowboys are in a position where they have to make major decisions. It's unsure what the team is exactly planning out, but the recent activity (or lack thereof) indicates that a rebuild may be on the horizon.
If that's the case, then Lamb and Parsons will most likely be the untouchables here. Martin is already 33 years old, while Lawrence (31), Prescott (30) and Cooks (30) have reached their thirties as well. A hypothetical revamp means that Lamb, Parsons and potential key players from the upcoming draft could be the team's new foundation moving forward.
Again, this is all just speculation, but the fact that not much is happening brings the plausible idea to mind.