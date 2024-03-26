The Dallas Cowboys are undergoing a ton of changes this offseason, including Dan Quinn leaving to become the Washington Commanders head coach. Tony Pollard left for the Tennessee Titans and Tyron Smith went to the New York Jets, so the offense will look much different.
However, questions remain on the contract situation regarding Dak Prescott. On Tuesday, the latest update states that the two sides aren't going to get a deal done in time for the season, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
‘The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year. Owner Jerry Jones said, “We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.” No indication a deal is coming.'
Prescott is coming off of a huge season in which he threw for 4,516 yards with 36 touchdowns and nine interceptions. But, the Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs and questions swirled about his future in Dallas.
It looks like Prescott will play the 2024 season on a contract year and could possibly be one of the biggest names in the 2025 NFL free agency class.
Dak Prescott's cloudy future with the Cowboys
Dak Prescott has a respectable 73-41 record as the starting quarterback for the Cowboys since he entered the NFL. However, his biggest issue has been the play during the playoffs. He is just 2-5 as the starter during that time in the postseason.
The Cowboys decide to keep head coach Mike McCarthy in town despite another frustrating playoff performance, so the McCarthy-Prescott duo has one more chance to get things right in Dallas. if they fall short again, there is a high chance neither one will be part of the organization in 2025.
The Cowboys recently reworked Prescott's contract to save $4 million in cap space, which could be a big boost to them as they continue to try and fill out the roster. The unfortunate reality for Dallas is that Prescott would still count against their cap space if he goes elsewhere in 2025, as Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.
‘Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract in 2021, which included no-trade and notag clauses. With no extension forthcoming, Prescott is on his way toward free agency in 2025. If Dallas doesn't eventually sign the QB to an extension, he'd still count $40.46 million against the 2025 salary cap.'
After the Cowboys' early exit in this year's playoffs and Prescott's future up in the air, the 2024 season will be a big one for him. If he does enter free agency in 2025, it will be interesting to see what type of contract he gets given his experience and playoff disappointments from his time in Dallas.