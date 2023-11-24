Country music legend Dolly Parton showed up dressed as a Cowboys cheerleader for her Thanksgiving halftime performance.

On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys took on the Washington Commanders in what was to be a battle of NFC East rivals. The Cowboys were coming off of a resounding home win last week against the Carolina Panthers, while the Commanders were in desperate need of a victory following last week's home debacle against the New York Giants.

However, while the game itself produced plenty of fireworks, the activities on the field were largely overshadowed by what took place at halftime, when country music icon Dolly Parton appeared on a makeshift stage to perform for both the AT&T Stadium audience as well as the millions watching the game on CBS around the world.

Making the show even more electric was the outfit Parton picked out, dressing up as a member of the Cowboys cheerleading squad for the performance.

Needless to say, the wardrobe selection as well as the performance itself from Parton drew a wide variety of reactions from X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Dolly Parton performs during the halftime show of the Commanders-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/HFkyBBNFby — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 23, 2023

Some users noted just how youthful and energetic Dolly Parton appeared onstage despite her age of 77.

We all know that Dolly Parton is both a boss and the GOAT. The fact that she's 77 is just icing on the cake. May she bless us for many years to come with her kindness, her generosity, and her (still amazing) voice. Thank you, Dolly! We love you! pic.twitter.com/zYrIGkJtke — Myles (Parody) Becker 🆓 (@mylesbecker) November 23, 2023

Others used a reference to a music icon of the modern day, Taylor Swift, to express their admiration for Parton's performance.

Dolly Parton doing the halftime show in a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders costume looking like a queen. SLAYYY In Dolly we trust. pic.twitter.com/y5fs3lgXk0 — Shelby 🩵 (@winterssoldier) November 23, 2023

This wasn't the first time in recent memory that Dolly Parton has made a high profile visit to a big football game. Just last week, she was seen alongside legendary quarterback Peyton Manning at the Tennessee Volunteers' home game against the Georgia Bulldogs, serenading the crowd in the process and continuing to cement her status as a legend.