On Thursday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys took on the Washington Commanders in what was to be a battle of NFC East rivals. The Cowboys were coming off of a resounding home win last week against the Carolina Panthers, while the Commanders were in desperate need of a victory following last week's home debacle against the New York Giants.

However, while the game itself produced plenty of fireworks, the activities on the field were largely overshadowed by what took place at halftime, when country music icon Dolly Parton appeared on a makeshift stage to perform for both the AT&T Stadium audience as well as the millions watching the game on CBS around the world.

Making the show even more electric was the outfit Parton picked out, dressing up as a member of the Cowboys cheerleading squad for the performance.

Needless to say, the wardrobe selection as well as the performance itself from Parton drew a wide variety of reactions from X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Some users noted just how youthful and energetic Dolly Parton appeared onstage despite her age of 77.

Others used a reference to a music icon of the modern day, Taylor Swift, to express their admiration for Parton's performance.

This wasn't the first time in recent memory that Dolly Parton has made a high profile visit to a big football game. Just last week, she was seen alongside legendary quarterback Peyton Manning at the Tennessee Volunteers' home game against the Georgia Bulldogs, serenading the crowd in the process and continuing to cement her status as a legend.