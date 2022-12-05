By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys improved to 9-3 on the season with a dominating 54-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. They got big performances both running backs, with Tony Pollard once again stealing the show. However, it was their defense that made the biggest mark in the win, creating five turnovers.

The game was actually still in doubt entering the 4th quarter. But the Cowboys defense created four turnovers in succession, leading to 33 points. That is the second most points scored in the 4th quarter in the history of the NFL, according to ESPN Stats & Info. It tied the 1925 Chicago Cardinals who also scored 33 in the final quarter against the Milwaukee Badgers. Only the 2007 Detroit Lions, of all teams, scored more when they dropped 34 against the Chicago Bears.

It all got started when Dak Prescott found Michael Gallup for a three-yard score. That was immediately followed by a Malik Hooker fumble return touchdown from 38 yards out. Following a Matt Ryan interception, Pollard scored from 30 yards out. Ryan threw another interception and this time, it was Elliott’s turn to score.

On the next Colts drive, Ryan was strip sacked. By that point, all of the Cowboys’ backups were in the game. It didn’t matter as Malik Davis scored his first career touchdown.

Not all of the news was good for the Cowboys though. Earlier in the game, CB Anthony Brown was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury and did not return. He was seen with a towel over his head, a clear indication that he believed the injury to be serious.

Nevertheless, the Cowboys kept pace with the Eagles in the NFC East and are two back with five to play.