By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Dallas Cowboys are taking care of business at home vs. the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday Night Football. They lead 47-19 in the fourth quarter and just picked off Matt Ryan for the third time in the game. That has been the story for the Cowboys defense this season, creating takeaways. They have five overall in this game.

But not all of the news is good for Dallas’ defense. Early in the third quarter, Cowboys CB Anthony Brown was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. He was seen with a towel over his head while being carted off, which is never a good sign.

Brown starts opposite Trevon Diggs, who likes to be aggressive. Diggs can play that way a lot of the time because Brown has done such a good job on the other side of the field. He has not been a stat maven, but has been good in coverage for the Cowboys this season.

Brown is in his seventh season in the NFL, all with Dallas.

The Cowboys appear to be cruising to their ninth win of the season. However, they will still be two games back of the Philadelphia Eagles who improved to 11-1 with a dominating win over the Tennessee Titans Sunday. The two teams will meet again in Week 16. But unless the Eagles drop another game, the Cowboys are playing for a wild card spot.

Assuming they win this game, they will be the #5 seed in the NFC. That would put them on the road at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round.