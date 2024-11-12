Mike McCarthy wrestles with the lesser-of-two-bad-choices quarterback situation and the legend of Deion Sanders grows. Meanwhile, an ESPN personality revealed how Jerry Jones undermines McCarthy’s leadership of the Dallas Cowboys.

Marcus Spears spoke about the culture in Dallas, according to a post on X by NFL of ESPN.

“@mspears96 discussed the Cowboys' culture amidst Micah Parsons' comments on the team. “The elephant in the room is Jerry Jones. Micah Parsons feels more responsible to be in the graces of Jerry Jones than he does Mike McCarthy.”

ESPN’s Marcus Spears says zoos don’t smell nice

Spears likened the Cowboys’ organization to a zoo.

“When you go to the zoo when you go by the elephants, they smell like do-do,” Spears said. “It stinks. That’s what happening in this organization. There’s always another tier of accountability beyond the head coach in Dallas.”

Spears referred to the fact Jerry Jones runs the Cowboys organization more like he is the general manager, head coach, and owner.

“One thing I’ve been trying to get people to understand in Dallas, I have absolutely zero vendetta against Jerry Jones,” Spears said. “My (opposition) to how this is (run) is that there is always another level a player can go to beyond his head coach.

“The players feel more about being in the graces of Jerry Jones because he so involved and so hands-on. That’s the thing that is created in this culture.”

The Cowboys season slipped off the rails when quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a potential season-ending injury. But truth be told, it seemed to be headed that way before he got hurt.

Standing at 3-6, the Cowboys must try to regroup with the current coaching staff still in place. And yet, star defensive player Micah Parsons popped off about how he doesn’t respect McCarthy, according to cbssports.com.

“That's above my pay grade about if Mike is coaching again next year,” Parsons said. “All coaching aside, Mike can leave and go wherever he wants. I kind of feel bad for guys like (lineman) Zack Martin and guys who might be on their last year on their way out. Because that's who I wanted to hold the trophy for. You want to win games and do great with those types of legends who put in more time and work than Mike McCarthy ever did. Those are the kind of guys I have so much sympathy and hurt for.”

Parsons’ comments feed right into the narrative Spears spun about the dysfunctional organization.

Perhaps confusingly, Parsons said he wants to “be the light” despite his comments.

“Be the light, you can't let it get to you,” Parsons said. “Understand that, you know, our quarterback's out. Things ain't always going to be how you expect it. It's one of them years where, like I said, it's challenging, but we've got to be the light for everybody. … Be the light, even when it's dark. Light up, bro. Be the light.”