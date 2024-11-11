The Dallas Cowboys have an endorsement for Deion Sanders to be their next head coach, thanks to Rex Ryan. As Ryan was on ESPN's Get Up, he explained his rationale for hiring Sanders at the end of the season.

“I look at the (Detroit) Lions, who did they hire? Their former player Dan Campbell,” Ryan said. “I look at the (Houston) Texans down the road, one of their former players, Demeco Ryans. I could see Aaron Glenn going to New Orleans next year or the (New York) Jets as a former player.

“Deion Sanders may be in play here. They need something; they need someone who has the pride in that damn organization. Being a Dallas Cowboy, the pride you take in it. By the way, Deion, everywhere he’s been, he’s been kicking, you know what.”

Ryan illustrates a solid point about Sanders. Colorado football is in second place in the Big 12 after an amazing turnaround from last year. Under Sanders's leadership, they are 7-2 in the Top 25 with the potential of getting a spot in the College Football Playoff. It's even possible they could win the Big 12. Not to mention, the Buffaloes head coach has a connection with Dallas.

Why would Deion Sanders coach the Cowboys?

Sanders played with the Cowboys from 1995-2000, winning Super Bowl 30 with the team under Barry Switzer. He also raised his son and current Colorado football quarterback Shedeur around Dallas. Some questions arise about whether Deion and Shedeur will be a package deal.

Also, McCarthy's contract ends after this season. With a 3-6 record and a plethora of injuries, he might be out the door. Despite Micah Parsons clarifying his comments about McCarthy, it might signal the beginning of the end for the head coach. Ryan took notice and explained how replacing McCarthy for Sanders could establish respect within the organization.

“I already know Mike McCarthy’s a good football coach, and he’s going to be out the door,” Ryan said. “There’s no doubt about it; the whole thing is going to be blown up. How are you going to get this kid back on board? He’s going to have to respect that guy that comes into the building. You’re not going to respect Deion Sanders? He’s twice the player you are.”

The Cowboys are third in the NFC East and would likely need a miracle to make the playoffs. With injuries to both the offense and defense, finding a new head coach could likely begin as soon as today.