As if a season-ending injury to All-Pro quarterback Dak Prescott wasn't enough to unofficially mark the end of the Dallas Cowboys' 2024 season, a 34-6 loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon likely did the trick. The Cowboys are now four games back in the loss column of Philly, have a coach on the hot seat, and are currently embroiled in a quarterback controversy between two QB's who probably shouldn't be starting in the NFL.

To make matters worse, as he navigates life on the hot seat, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has to field questions about who will be starting at QB for Dallas moving forward.

Per The Athletic's Jon Machota, Mike McCarthy stated that Cooper Rush will remain the starting quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys heading into their Week 11 Lonestar State showdown with the Houston Texans.

Rush looked totally overmatched against an Eagles defense that has now held four of their last five opponents to under 250 yards passing, completing 13 of 23 passes for just 45 yards. Trey Lance entered the game at the start of the 4th quarter with Dallas already trailing 31-6. The former 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft completed 4 of his 6 attempts for 21 yards and an interception. He also ran the ball three times for 17 yards.

In nine appearances throughout his short career, Trey Lance has completed 60-of-108 attempts for 818 yards, throwing for 5 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He's also run the ball 57 times for 252 yards and a touchdown. Jerry Jones gave up a 4th round draft pick to acquire Lance back in August 2023, so it would make sense if the Cowboys were eager to see what he could do in a starting role. However, it has been only two years since Cooper Rush went 4-1 while filling in for an injured Dak Prescott.

Even though Dallas held their own in those five starts Rush made during the opening month of the 2022 season, the career back-up was hardly the reason why they were winning games. The Central Michigan product completed just 58 percent of his passes, threw for only 191 yards per game, and tossed five touchdown passes. Meanwhile, the Cowboys defense gave up just 12 points per game in those four wins.

This year's Cowboys defense may not be capable of such performances. Halfway through the season, Dallas is 31st in points per game and 26th in yards allowed. Even with the return of All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons, Dallas still gave up 34 points to their NFC East rival on Sunday.