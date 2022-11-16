Published November 16, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot has been sidelined for the past two games while dealing with a sprained knee. But it appears that the veteran running back could soon be making his return to the field.

On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke with the media. During their conversation, McCarthy provided updates on Ezekiel Elliot.

Via NFL Nation Reporter Todd Archer:

“Mike McCarthy said Ezekiel Elliott, who has missed the last 2 games with a knee injury, will take part in today’s walkthrough. Will 2 games in 4 days impact Elliott’s status this week? “If he’s ready to play this week, we’re going to play him,” the coach said.”

According to McCarthy, Elliot will take part in Wednesday’s walkthrough. This is the first step in returning to the field for the veteran running back.

The Cowboys are set to take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and then four days later take on the New York Giants on Thanksgiving. But even given the short period between games, McCarthy stated that wouldn’t be what keeps Elliot from returning.

Before Ezekiel Elliot’s injury, the Cowboys were using both him and Tony Pollard. In seven games this season, Elliot has carried the ball 109 times. He has rushed for 443 yards and four touchdowns.

Pollard has made nine appearances this season, carrying the ball 103 times. He has rushed for 621 yards and six touchdowns.

If Elliot is still forced to miss more time, the Cowboys seem confident in Pollard. At times, Pollard has given the Cowboys the exact boost they need. But Ezekiel Elliot is still the starter, and his return could help the entire offense.