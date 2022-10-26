Ezekiel Elliott knee injury something for fantasy football managers to monitor for Week 8

Ezekiel Elliott is reportedly dealing with a knee sprain, per Michael Gehlken. Gehlken also reported that the injury is not related to Elliott’s PCL ailment he endured a season ago. However, the injury is on the same knee. Fantasy football managers will need to take notice of this news, as Elliott did not practice on Wednesday.

It should be noted that Ezekiel Elliott has played through injuries in the past. Dallas will proceed with caution but Elliot, who’s listed as questionable, could still suit up for Sunday’s game against the Bears. With that being said, the Cowboys are scheduled for a bye week following their Bears matchup. Dallas may opt to sit Elliott in an effort to provide him with a full 2 weeks of rest. But that is only speculation.

Fantasy football managers will need to keep tabs on Ezekiel Elliott’s status ahead of Week 8. If he is unable to play or is limited, Tony Pollard will profile as a quality fantasy option. Pollard has displayed signs of potential behind Elliott for Dallas.

One other reason the Cowboys may feel comfortable resting Ezekiel Elliott is the fact that Dak Prescott is back from injury. Prescott played well in his initial game back and should be in line for even better results in Week 8.

In preparation for Ezekiel Elliott possibly being ruled out, fantasy football managers would be wise to scoop up a replacement off the waiver wire as a safety net. If Elliott plays, then no harm done. If he’s ruled out, managers will have a replacement ready to roll.