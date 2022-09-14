Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.

With Prescott on the sidelines for the next few weeks, Elliott believes he is going to need more carries if the Cowboys intend on winning games moving forward. Elliott doesn’t know how many carries he will need to be able to leave his mark on games, but he knows it’s going to be more than he got against the Buccaneers in Week 1.

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: “The efficiency is there. We’ve just got to commit to it. We’ve got to get the runs. We’ve got to wear on that defense.” No specific number of carries that he needs in game. “But I think we definitely have to commit to running.” Ten enough? “No.” https://t.co/qDnLu5hj2A — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 14, 2022

This is an interesting comment from Elliott, as he seems to be taking some sneak shots at the Cowboys coaching staff. Even if he isn’t it’s clear he wants the ball more with Prescott out. Elliott only had 11 touches against Tampa Bay, which is OK is Prescott if under center and they are winning, but Prescott won’t be under center moving forward and now Prescott won’t be playing either.

It doesn’t help how Tony Pollard has been taking touches away from Elliott since last season, but the Cowboys don’t have the passing attack for throw as much as they have become accustomed to in the past. They need to adapt to that, and Ezekiel Elliott is right in saying he needs more touches in order for Dallas to win. Whether the coaching staff obliges could determine whether or not they can hang around in the NFC East long enough for Prescott to get back on the field.