The Dallas Cowboys came away with a wild win over the Washington Commanders in Week 12. The teams scored a combined 41 fourth quarter points and the Cowboys survived a last-second surge by Washington to get the victory and snap a five-game losing streak. Despite dealing with back and foot injuries, CeeDee Lamb suited up for the contest and produced a team-high 10 receptions for 67 yards.

After contributing to a memorable upset win over a division rival, Lamb acknowledged the toll this season has taken. “This is definitely one of the toughest years for me, body-wise. But that ain’t stopping nothing. That’s for sure,” Lamb said per The Athletic’s Jon Machota on X.

“I’m banged up, I’m not even going to lie to you… I’m willing to do whatever, to go out there and do whatever to have my presence felt… I’m all for the team winning, as you can tell,” Lamb added.

In Week 11 Lamb was a game-time decision for the Cowboys’ Monday night matchup against the Houston Texans. The All-Pro wideout was able to take the field and grabbed eight receptions for 93 yards but Dallas got eviscerated by the Texans. The humiliating 34-10 blowout was the Cowboys’ fifth straight loss at home, marking the first time the franchise started the season 0-5 in Dallas since 1989.

CeeDee Lamb and the Cowboys have endured a difficult season

Despite being banged up for several weeks, Lamb has yet to miss a game this season. The Cowboys’ leading WR has 77 catches for 841 yards and four touchdowns on the year. To say he’s important to Dallas’ offense is an understatement as Lamb has 431 more yards than the Cowboys’ second-leading wideout Jalen Tolbert. The fifth-year veteran has twice as many receptions and yards as Tolbert through 11 games.

However, Lamb is apparently not valuable enough for Jerry Jones to consider using curtains to block the sun that streams into AT&T stadium. After Lamb dropped an easy touchdown when he was blinded by the glare, the receiver suggested using curtains. But Jones shut that down with a bizarre but firm anti-curtain tirade.

Lamb did draw some criticism from talking head Shannon Sharpe after the three-time Pro Bowler was seen filming a music video in a nightclub with Trevon Diggs. The incident occurred after the Cowboys were roughed up by the Texans, a game that Lamb nearly missed due to injury.

Dallas will host the 2-9 New York Giants on Thanksgiving Day. The Cowboys have played on the holiday nearly every year since 1966. They have a 33-22-1 all-time record in Thanksgiving games.