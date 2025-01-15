The Dallas Cowboys will have a new head coach for the 2025 season, as they didn't retain Mike McCarthy after the expiration of his contract.

How exactly can the next head coach of the Cowboys have success? Former Cowboys coach Jason Garrett has some advice for whomever takes the job – don't try and change team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, via KXAN.

“I don't think you should spend a lot of time trying to change Jerry Jones,” Garrett said. “I don't think that's going to happen. I think you have to understand what his strengths are, and then maybe some of the areas where you guys can work together to make the organization better than it's been in recent years.”

Garrett knows all about the Cowboys and Jerry Jones, as he's the second-longest tenured coach in Dallas behind only the legendary Tom Landry.

The Cowboys and coach Mike McCarthy have parted ways after five years

After a 7-10 season in which they failed to return to the postseason, the Cowboys and Mike McCarthy parted ways after their contract negotiations hit a snag.

Jerry Jones confirmed the news through a prepared statement:

“Over the past week, Mike and I had the opportunity to conduct a joint review of all aspects of the past season, our players and staff, and also spent considerable time discussing the road forward for the team,” Jones' statement read. “Prior to reaching the point of contract negotiations, though, it became mutually clear that it would be better for each of us to head in a different direction.

We will commence a search process immediately to hire the next head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.”

McCarthy leaves Dallas after going 49-35 in the regular season in five seasons, but 1-3 in the postseason.