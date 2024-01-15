Skip Bayless went scorched earth on Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are seemingly on track for another disappointing playoff loss, barring a miracle comeback against the Green Bay Packers, and Cowboys superfan Skip Bayless is not happy, calling for the team to move on from Dak Prescott this offseason after another disappointing playoff showing.

“GET RID OF DAK PRESCOTT,” Skip Bayless posted on Twitter. “ENOUGH OF THE SUFFERING. HE WAS A 4TH-ROUNDER FOR A REASON. I THREW HIS JERSEY AWAY FOR A REASON. HE'S NOW 2-5 IN THE PLAYOFFS. BIG-MOMENT LOSER. NOT A DALLAS COWBOY QUARTERBACK.”

Dak Prescott has not performed well in the game, throwing two interceptions in the first half. The first one was to Jaire Alexander, and it set up the Packers to go up 14-0 over the Cowboys. The second one was a pick six while the Cowboys were driving that put the Packers up 27-0.

Prescott and the Cowboys eventually drove down for a touchdown to make it 27-7 at halftime, and had a chance to cut it to two scores with a touchdown coming out of halftime, but that did not happen. The Packers gave up a field goal to Dallas, making it a 27-10 game.

Shortly after that, the Packers extended their lead with Aaron Jones' third rushing touchdown, then a Luke Musgrave touchdown on a coverage breakdown made the score 41-16 late in the third quarter.

Coming in as the No. 2 seed in the NFC, the Cowboys were hoping to make a run to at least the NFC Championship, which was the earliest they could have ran into the San Francisco 49ers, the only team in the NFC playoffs that would likely be favored over Dallas.

Instead, Skip Bayless' Cowboys are staring at an upset and a first-round exit. There will be a lot of questions to answer after this game for Dallas.