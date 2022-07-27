Jerry Jones has never been one to avert headlines for too long. The longtime Dallas Cowboys owner once again drew attention for the wrong reason as he was under fire for using a derogatory term for little people as he referenced a former team executive.

He gave a formal apology on Tuesday, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk:

“Earlier today I made a reference which I understand may have been viewed as offensive. I apologize,” said Jerry Jones on Tuesday night.

Jones had been speaking out on former Cowboys executive Larry Lacewell who served as a team scout for over a decade starting in 1991. He had recently passed away at 85 years old. Jerry Jones was speaking on his below average height, joking that he’d find a little person, dress him up like Lacewell, and act like he was still there with him.

Via Dallas Morning News:

“Stephen [Jones] and I went over to Jonesboro and a lot of our staff, certainly our scouts, and wanted to give a big memorial to Lace,” Jones said. “Lace held court out here (in Oxnard). I’m going to get me somebody, a [M-word], to stand up there with me and dress him up like Lace and think Lace is still out here helping at practice with us.”

The term has gotten strong pushback from the group Little People of America, which is the largest foundation found globally centered on people with dwarfism. The had previously released a statement in 2015 sounding off on the use of said term and how the people it refers to find it completely derogatory and susceptible to causing personal damage to those it gets used on.

While arguably one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL, kudos to Jerry Jones for owning up to his misstep right away.