The NFL’s long national nightmare may finally be over as it looks like the Washington Commanders sale is about to become official, and Dan Snyder will no longer be an NFL owner. Not one to miss a moment (or a microphone), Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones celebrated by throwing some shade at Snyder and his (former?) franchise.

As Jones entered the NFL meetings that will approve the Commanders sale on Thursday, he told reporters that “I think it’s going to [be] a great day for the NFL,” per Tom Pellissero on Twitter.

The Cowboys owner also couldn’t help himself when talking about his team’s longtime rivals. Jones “also [said] he looks forward to the Cowboys going into Washington and delivering ‘capital punishment’ this fall.”

Jerry Jones’ comments that this is a “great day for the NFL” is a sentiment shared by owners and fans alike. Maryland native Dan Snyder bought the Commanders in 1999 and has been terrible, both on and off the field since.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Under Snyder, the Commanders have a 164-220-2 record with just six playoff appearances in 24 years. And in the front office, the owner has faced charges of alleged sexual harassment, creating a toxic work environment, finical improprieties to defraud the NFL and IRS, and engaging in deceptive business practices with season ticket holders.

Once the NFL owners approve the $6 billion Commander sale, Josh Harris — best known as the owner of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils — will become the team’s new majority owner. Minority owners of the team will include Harris' business partner David Blitzer, Los Angeles Lakers Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.

Jerry Jones' Cowboys play Harris' Commanders in Dallas on Thursday Night Football in Week 12 and in Washington for the final game of the 2023 regular season.