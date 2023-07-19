The impending sale of the Washington Commanders to Josh Harris has the entire NFL world abuzz.

The Josh Harris Group is closing in fast on purchasing a majority stake with the franchise. In fact, they will show up at a training camp pep rally on Friday, per WUSA-TV sports director Darren Haynes.

BREAKING: The Josh Harris Group expected to appear at Washington Commanders Training Camp Pep Rally at FedEx Field on Friday according multiple sources. Rally is scheduled to start at 1pm. The Harris group will be approved as the Commanders’ next owner on Thursday. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WLULhTVy2Z — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) July 19, 2023

Haynes also confirmed on Twitter that the Josh Harris Group will officially become the Commanders' owner on Thursday.

Harris, the owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, finalized a deal to purchase the Commanders from long-time owner Daniel Snyder two months ago.

Harris and his group agreed to buy the Washington NFL franchise for a whopping $6.05 million. That amount easily surpassed the previous record of $4.65 million Walmart's Rob Walton shelled out to buy the Denver Broncos in August 2022.

“We are very pleased to have reached an agreement for the sale of the Commanders franchise with Josh Harris, an area native, and his impressive group of partners,” Snyder said in a statement on May 13 (via ESPN's John Keim). “We look forward to the prompt completion of this transaction and to rooting for Josh and the team in the coming years.”

The transaction also includes the Commanders' home stadium of FedEx Field in Landover, MD and practice facility in Ashburn, VA. The team has been yearning to move their stadium to the Washington D.C. area in recent years. Regrettably, the presence of Snyder has gotten in the way of that plan, per Keim.

Snyder purchased the then-Washington Redskins for $800 million in the spring of 1999. During his 24-year tenure as team owner, Washington averaged seven wins per season and made the postseason six times.

Can new Commanders owner Josh Harris turn things around in the nation's capital? Stay tuned.