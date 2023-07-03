How ‘bout them Cowboys?! Jimmy Johnson's 1990s Dallas Cowboys teams are about to get the documentary series treatment as Netflix is poised to pay owner Jerry Jones around $50 million for the rights to make the shows.

The 10-part series, produced by Skydance Sports in collaboration with NFL Films will focus on Jones during the glory days of the Cowboys in the 1990s when the team won three Super Bowls in four seasons from 1992-1995.

Matthew Belloni of Puck.news was the first to report the deal, writing, “The price is just under $50 million, according to two sources familiar. The deal isn’t done, but Netflix emerged as the winner of a bidding war with ESPN, after Amazon and a couple others showed early interest.”

This proposed series would be the latest collaboration between Netflix and the NFL, as the streaming service is about to release Quarterback, a documentary series that follows Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota through the 2022 NFL season.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that this group is getting its own documentary treatment. Not only were Jerry Jones’ 1990s Cowboys teams good, but they were also packed with characters as well.

In addition to the outspoken owner and suave head coach Jimmy Johnson, these teams also featured Michael Irvin, Deion Sanders, Emmitt Smith, Troy Aikman, Leon Lett, Nate Newton, and more.

This group has already been the subject of an entertaining book called Boys Will Be Boys by Jeff Pearlman, but this will be the first comprehensive docuseries about this team that played hard, both on and off the field.