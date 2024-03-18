Dak Prescott is still without an extension deal with the Dallas Cowboys, but the NFC East franchise has made a move amid ongoing talks with the quarterback. Dallas has reportedly made an adjustment to Prescott's current deal, with the Cowboys converting some of his salary into a signing bonus to create extra salary cap space, according to Field Yates of ESPN.
“The Cowboys converted a $5M roster bonus due to QB Dak Prescott on Sunday into a signing bonus, creating $4M in salary cap space in 2024. The move reduces Prescott’s salary cap number to $55.455M, while two extra void years were added to the deal for cap purposes (void years now through 2028). This does not prevent the team and Prescott from further negotiating a long-term extension, but provides Dallas with immediate salary cap relief.”
It is also worth mentioning that the Cowboys added the void years after securing permission from the quarterback, as noted by Yates' ESPN colleague Dan Graziano.
“Important point on this is that they couldn’t have added void years without Dak’s permission. So they are working together at least a little bit. Extension still possible.”
Will the Cowboys give Dak Prescott an extension?
The recent restructuring of Prescott's deal with the Cowboys doesn't necessarily mean that an extension contract is coming into fruition soon. However, it is still a notable development given the ongoing saga regarding the quarterback's pursuit for further job security with Dallas and the Cowboys' seeming disinterest in giving Prescott an extension — at least from Jerry Jones' point of view.
Even if Prescott leaves Arlington in 2025, his presence would still be felt by the Cowboys from a financial perspective, as his void years will count against the cap.
Prescott has one more year left in his contract that pays him $29 million in the 2024 NFL season. The Cowboys don't have a concrete contingency plan behind Prescott at the moment, as they only have Cooper Rush and Trey Lance behind the three-time Pro Bowler and former NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year winner.
Prescott finished the 2023 NFL campaign with a 12-5 record as a starter and a total of 36 touchdowns against nine interceptions on a 69.5 percent completion rate.