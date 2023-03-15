Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Dallas Cowboys are releasing running back Ezekiel Elliott, and team owner Jerry Jones has released a statement regarding the matter.

“Zeke’s impact and influence is seared into the Cowboys franchise in a very special and indelible way,” Jerry Jones said in the statement. “He has been a consummate professional and leader that set the tone in our locker room, on the practice field and in the huddle. Zeke defined what a great teammate should be, and anyone that has ever played a team sport would be lucky to have a teammate like Zeke and be much better for it.”

Jerry Jones statement on Ezekiel Elliot via the #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/nYqoAm8naC — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 15, 2023

Jerry Jones also detailed how Ezekiel Elliott represented the Cowboys organization.

“He wore the Cowboys Star with pride and purpose every single time he put it on, and we’re a better franchise because of the example he set for veterans and rookies alike,” Jones said. “That carried over into our community as well, with Zeke’s generosity and spirit about giving and caring for others.”

Jones detailed why the team released Elliot as well.

“We have mutually agreed with Zeke that the best decision for everyone is that he will be able to experience free agency, and we can increase our flexibility and options as well. This is one of the toughest parts of operation a team… We will always have a special place and love for Zeke and what he means to our Cowboys family, both as a person and a player. That will never change.”

Elliott will hit free agency in hopes of finding a new team, and the Cowboys will move forward with a different looking backfield this season.