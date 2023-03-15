Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the Dallas Cowboys look towards next season, Ezekiel Elliott won’t be a part of their future. With the Cowboys’ latest Elliott move, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are one team that will be immediately trying to contact the running back.

Dallas has released Elliott, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With Elliott poised to enter the free agency market, Tampa Bay is already showing interest, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

The Buccaneers’ interest in Elliott goes beyond the recent reports about the running back. Tampa was telling other free agent running backs that if Elliott were released, they would show interest. Now that the Bucs’ wishes have been granted, Tampa Bay is ready to make a run at Elliott.

After Leonard Fournette’s release, the Buccaneers are in desperate need of a running back. While the team is still high on Ke’Shawn Vaughn and Rachaad White – via Stroud – Tampa Bay is still looking for more. The Buccaneers are coming off a 2022 season where they ranked dead last in rushing offense, averaging just 76.9 yards on the ground.

Going in the Buccaneers’ favor is running back coach Skip Peete. After spending 2020-2022 as the Cowboys’ running back coach, he’ll now fill that same role in Tampa. If Elliott does choose to join the Bucs, he’ll already have a familiar face in the coaching staff.

While injuries, and the emergence of Tony Pollard, dampened the end of Elliott’s Cowboys career, he was still an elite rusher in Dallas. Over the past seven years, Ezekiel Elliott has run for 8,262 yards and 68 touchdowns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and an All-Pro recipient.

Elliott’s time with the Cowboys is now over. His time with the Buccaneers might just be beginning.