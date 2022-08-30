Jerry Jones doubles down on Ezekiel Elliott ahead of 2022 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones insists running back Ezekiel Elliott will be a key piece of the team’s success this season. He doubled down on that notion once again during a recent interview on Tuesday with 105.3 The Fan.

Via Jon Machota:

“With our plan and our personnel, we hope to be able to run the football more than we ran it, let’s say, in the last few years. And Zeke will be critical to that.”

Jones recently said Zeke is “in the best shape he’s ever been in” and was bold enough to say “we go as Zeke goes”, which had some people looking twice because after all, Dak Prescott appears to be the main man since he is the quarterback.

Ezekiel Elliott burst onto the scene as one of the best backs in the NFL in 2016 and rushed for over 1,600 yards in his rookie campaign. He’s had a couple of solid seasons since then, but Zeke hasn’t been that same dominant figure. 2021 was better though, rushing for 1,002 yards on 237 carries and 10 touchdowns. If last year was any indication, Jones could be right. Zeke may just be an absolute animal in 2022.

The Cowboys have another very good RB behind Elliott in Tony Pollard. That’s two fantastic options. If Zeke can have a campaign for the ages, however, it’s going to be massive for just how far Dallas can go come playoff time. With their WR corps looking relatively thin, you can definitely expect them to run the ball a lot more which means more opportunities for Zeke to show his stuff.