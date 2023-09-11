It's hard to come up with many notes for the Dallas Cowboys after a historic Week 1 romp of the Giants on the road. Dallas scored in all three phases of the game and their biggest mistake of the evening was kicker Brandon Aubrey's missed PAT following a field goal block returned for a touchdown. The defense obviously stole the show at MetLife Stadium, but Dan Quinn's masterclass is hardly the only narrative to emerge from Dallas' season-opening track meet. Let's overreact to some of them. It is Week 1, after all.

The Cowboys have the best defense in the NFL

It's hard to imagine the Cowboys' defense stitching together a more dominant performance than they did on Sunday night in New Jersey. Five different Cowboys recorded sacks in the contest, including Dorance Armstrong and Osa Odighizuwa, who each sacked Daniel Jones twice. DaRon Bland and Stephon Gilmore each grabbed a pick, and Trevon Diggs flashed some physicality by forcing a fumble and laying a hit on Saquon Barkley that resulted in Bland's pick six.

Most NFL fans knew Dallas' defense was talented, but no one could have predicted such dominance in their first test of the season. They will absolutely come back down to earth, and adversity will undoubtedly come for the Cowboys' modern Doomsday Defense. Nevertheless, Quinn's unit showed the entire league just how high their ceiling can be this season. If the Cowboys' defense can play at a high level all season long, we aren't just talking about the best defense in the league this year. We're talking about one of the most formidable defensive fronts in recent history.

The NFC East is already a two-team race

Sunday wasn't exactly a banner day for the NFC East outside of Dallas' blowout win. The Eagles narrowly escaped Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on a rainy afternoon in Foxborough, and the Washington Commanders had to mount a fourth-quarter comeback to knock off the Josh Dobbs-led Arizona Cardinals.

The Eagles are one of the top teams in the NFL, and they still would've been even if they had lost badly to New England. Washington, on the other hand, looks to have a lot of work ahead of them if they plan to keep up with Dallas and Philly. Obviously the Commanders aren't out of it after a Week 1 win, and the Giants still have an entire season to regroup for that matter. Still, it was abundantly clear before the season started that the Cowboys and Eagles are the heavyweights of the NFC East. Week 1 of the season seems to have confirmed that for now.

Tyron Smith is set to have a renaissance year

Tyron Smith could be the difference between “very good” and “great” for the Cowboys' offense in 2023. The rest of the offensive line is talented, but none aside from Zack Martin have the pedigree that Smith has. On Sunday evening against the Giants, Smith played the whole game and never allowed a single quarterback pressure. That's how good Smith is when he's on the field and healthy.

Smith's vintage performance came after injury questions arose in the days leading up to the season opener. The Cowboys should be encouraged that Smith was able to not only shake off his injury and suit up, but that he was able to perform at a level consistent with his Hall of Fame resume. If the Cowboys can anchor the left side of their offensive line with a healthy Smith this year, a lot of Dallas' other insecurities on the offensive line suddenly become a lot more manageable.