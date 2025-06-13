The Dallas Cowboys will face plenty of pressure to succeed during the 2025 NFL season. Dallas was one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL in 2024 and is looking to turn things around this fall. One Cowboys player will be especially motivated to have a good season.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott admitted in a recent interview that he is desperate to win a Super Bowl in Dallas.

“I want to win a championship,” Prescott said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The legacy, whatever comes after I finish playing, will take care of itself. I want to win a championship. Be damned if it’s just for my legacy or if it’s for this team. It’s for my personal being, for my sanity. The legacy will take care of itself.”

Prescott has a postseason record of 2-5 after 10 seasons in the NFL. He has never led the Cowboys past the divisional round in the playoffs despite securing the No.1 seed in 2016.

The Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since 1995, which has fans hungry for another taste of postseason success.

One reason the Cowboys could not make the playoffs in 2024 was a season-ending injury to Prescott himself.

Perhaps Prescott can use his desire for a Lombardi Trophy to put together a special season in Dallas this fall.

Dak Prescott has been successful quarterback for Cowboys despite postseason drought

Winning a championship is one of the last mountains Prescott has to climb in the NFL.

Prescott has already had a successful career with the Cowboys. The former fourth-round pick is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. He is also close to breaking multiple Cowboys franchise passing records, which in and of itself is a great achievement.

However, Prescott admits that it is awkward squaring those achievements with a disappointing postseason record.

“It’s hard to be reflective,” Prescott said. “I think you have to, especially with how [his 10 seasons] have been. Some being injured; some getting to knocking on the door and not finishing it. What it does really is just makes you grateful for the opportunity. Every day you get to walk into this building, you’re healthy. Every day you get to approach your teammates. You get to approach this game that you love.”

Prescott will turn 32 years old before the start of the 2025 season. He may be running out of seasons to compete in the playoffs with the Cowboys.

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys have more success with Brian Schottenheimer at head coach in 2025.