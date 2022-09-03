The Dallas Cowboys are going to start the new season without eight-time Pro Bowler Tyron Smith. Right now, their plan is to use rookie Tyler Smith at left tackle as a temporary replacement for the injured veteran. It’s not exactly the safest route for the Cowboys, but team owner/general manager Jerry Jones is confident that this is the right move.

Speaking on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones expressed his utmost belief in Tyler Smith. The 79-year-old is confident that the young stud will get the job done come Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (h/t Mike Florio of PFT):

“Well, I think Tyler is going to get his man,” Jones said. “What’s that mean? He’s going to get his man, and I think he’s going to do a good job of it. Is he not going to get him all the time? Yes. We need to have somebody there to help him out, we need to keep some out, to cut some out of the offense, you need to cut it out a little bit and help him out. But I think he’ll get his man, I think he will get better. I think that’s the nature of the position and football.”

Jones went on to heap praise on their prized rookie as he talked up Tyler Smith and his superb showing in camp:

“He’s got everything we hoped and more when we drafted him,” Jones continued. “That’s exactly what we drafted him for, to come in and be the left tackle. So he had a really outstanding camp, all of the things are there.”

At this point, however, Jerry Jones can’t deny the fact that the Cowboys are still desperate to get Tyron Smith back at the soonest possible time:

“Do I wish we had Tyron? Yes. Will we get Tyron back? Likely,” Jones said. “But in the meantime he’s going to come in and he’s going to get a Harvard doctorate degree at playing left tackle between now and then. Will we pay some price for it? Yes. Can we win with him paying a price? I think so, yes.”

For what it’s worth, the Cowboys have also been linked to potentially signing veteran tackle Jason Peters as a replacement for Tyron Smith. However, it seems that they’re confident enough in Tyler Smith, and it is clear that they’re going to give the former Tulsa standout a chance here.