The Dallas Cowboys were primed for a marquee matchup against the new-look Aaron Rodgers New York Jets in Week 2, but then a season-ending Achilles injury ended the star quarterback's season after just four snaps against the Buffalo Bills Monday night.

Rodgers' injury laid to rest an entire offseason of buildup and hype around the possibility of the Jets' return to glory led by one of the greatest passers in the history of the game. New York still pulled off a walk-off win over the Bills in overtime, but the entire evening was sullied by an injury to the player the Jets believed made them a contender in 2023.

Even Jerry Jones, an owner whose team had been eliminated from the playoffs by Rodgers multiple times, said he was saddened by the manner in which the future Hall of Famer's season ended.

“I was sick for everybody,” Jones said about Rodgers' injury in an interview with DFW radio station 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning. “It just reminded me how fragile a season can be. [Rodgers] has taken a toll on us … given us a couple of heartbreaks.”

Jones watched his own quarterback endure a gruesome, season-ending injury in Week 5 of the 2021 season when Dak Prescott's broken ankle cost him the rest of that year. Now the Cowboys will get to work preparing for a New York Jets offensive attack led by second-year quarterback Zach Wilson instead of Rodgers. Wilson posted modest numbers in relief of Rodgers in Week 1: 14-of-21 passing for 140 yards with a touchdown and an interception.