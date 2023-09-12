Following an insane 22-16 comeback victory against Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills, New York Jets undrafted rookie Xavier Gipson was elated after playing the hero. While the apparent Achilles injury to Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers put a cloud over the night, Gipson sent the fans home with something to cheer about with an epic 65-yard walk-off punt return in overtime, a storybook ending after his efforts to make the team were chronicled on Hard Knocks.

Gipson interacted with the media after the game. On being asked how he felt about his heroics, he said, “Feels like I'm dreamin'.” The New York Jets shared video of the interaction;

The night looked like a lost cause for the Jets after Rodgers left the game right at the outset with what's feared to be a season-ending injury. Zach Wilson struggled in relief, but the defense kept New York in the game by forcing numerous Josh Allen turnovers. Wilson finally made some plays late, aided by Garrett Wilson's absurd touchdown catch, and the game wound up going to overtime after the Bills doinked in a long field goal.

With the defense stepping up one more time with a big stop, Xavier Gipson then cemented his place in Jets history books. With incredible vision and lightning speed, Gipson fielded a punt and embarked on an astounding 65-yard punt return touchdown that left fans in awe:

The sheer drama of Gipson's return cannot be overstated. Walking off the field with a division rival defeated and handing his team its first win of the campaign is the stuff of dreams for any rookie. Gipson didn't just secure a win; he made history in the process. His punt return touchdown in overtime was only the third of its kind in NFL history, joining a prestigious list of game-deciding plays.

For Xavier Gipson, it was the start of something special in the world of the NFL. A prodigious showing from someone in his debut was unexpected but gratifying. His electrifying speed and ability to read the field were on full display, leaving fans and pundits alike singing his praises.