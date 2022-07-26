NFL Training Camps are back in store and coaches and general managers have been forced to face the media. One GM who is never shy to step into the spotlight is Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys. Jones gave some clarity on the team’s expectations for this coming season and what he would consider a success.

Jerry Jones on what will determine if this year’s Cowboys team had a successful season: “I need to win it (all). We need to be in the playoffs. We need to be viable in the playoffs to have a successful season.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) July 26, 2022

Taking this type of step forward would be a necessary sign of progress for the Cowboys. The franchise missed the playoffs in 2019 and 2020. Dallas had an impressive regular season last year and ended with a record of 12-5 but this also did not translate to postseason success. The Cowboys were ultimately knocked out of the playoffs in the opening round by the San Francisco 49ers. The franchise has not made it past the Divisional Round of the playoffs since their Super Bowl victory in 1995.

Time is beginning to tick on the current Cowboys’ core. Dak Prescott is now 28 years old and has developed into the true leader of the team. However, the offensive line has taken a notable step back from the talented group they once were. There is still reason for optimism surrounding the team and making a playoff run is a realistic goal. While a Super Bowl victory would be a major step forward, getting deeper into the playoffs should certainly be a target. It is clear the pressure is mounting within the organization. Expect Dallas to take a step forward this year or some larger changes to be on the horizon next offseason.