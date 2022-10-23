Jerry Jones throws cold water on Dallas making a trade at upcoming deadline

It’s full speed ahead for the Dallas Cowboys, and owner Jerry Jones says his team will try to become a championship team with the players on the current roster. He does not believe the Cowboys will make a move prior to the November 1 trade deadline.

The Cowboys improved their record to 5-2 with a 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday. The game marked the return of quarterback Dak Prescott to the starting lineup, and the Cowboys started slowly before gaining control and closing out the visitors.

Jones said the only type of player the Cowboys would be interested in acquiring is a superstar with the stature of a Deion Sanders. “I don’t see that,” Jones said. “I don’t expect a trade.”

The Cowboys are competing in the surprisingly tough NFC East, a division that has overachieved compared to preseason expectations. The Philadelphia Eagles are the lone undefeated team in the NFL at 6-0, while the New York Giants are right behind at 6-1. The Cowboys follow, and the Washington Commanders are in fourth place at 3-4.

The Cowboys have been dependent on their defense, having allowed just 104 points through seven games. If Prescott can stay healthy and the defense can continue its outstanding play, the Cowboys have a much better chance of competing for the division title.

The defense played a dynamic role in the win over the Lions, forcing five turnovers. Detroit quarterback Jared Goff threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, while Lions running back Jamaal Williams fumbled inside the Dallas 1-yard line early in the fourth quarter when the Cowboy lead was four points.

That proved to be the turning point in the game, and Jerry Jones and the Cowboys will try to keep it going in Week 8 when they host the Chicago Bears.