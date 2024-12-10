Early Monday evening, Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman joined 105.3 The FAN ahead of Monday Night Football between the Dallas Cowboys and Cincinnati Bengals for some pre-game chatter. During the conversation, they discussed head coach Mike McCarthy, as Aikman was asked whether he thinks the Cowboys will keep their head coach going into next season. Once Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was made aware of the comments, he gave his thoughts on McCarthy, per Bobby Belt of 105.3 The FAN on X.

“[Mike McCarthy] is an outstanding, outstanding coach,” Jones said about the Cowboys' current head coach. “He has an outstanding record. He's got great experience. A lot of what he's about, some of the benefits that we're having out there, we're gaining from the type coach that he is.”

Considering McCarthy now has public vouching from both Aikman and Jones, it appears the Cowboys won't be amid the coaching carousel this offseason.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones vouches for HC Mike McCarthy in 2025

Following a 13-year career as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers, McCarthy is now in his fifth year with the Cowboys. Of those five years under McCarthy, the Cowboys are 47-33 with the remainder of 2024 to play out.

A main dink in McCarthy's resume is his lack of postseason success. McCarthy has just one playoff win in his five seasons leading the Cowboys.

Though Jones stated McCarthy has an outstanding record and great experience, neither of those claims have been backed up on the field this season. And if the Cowboys are content with being the regular season kings each year while having continued failure in the postseason, McCarthy is the right guy for the job.

However, as a team donned America's Team, it's shocking that Jones is seemingly okay with the mediocrity of the Cowboys under McCarthy.

Now, Cowboys fans don't necessarily praise Jones for his incredible ownership— considering his money-first mentality— but it doesn't seem to have crossed his mind that making this team winners would bring him even more money.

And while the NFL is a money-making business, Jones wouldn't be so misliked within his own fan base if he was a more present owner who cared more about the product on the field. However, following Aikman and Jones making public claims of McCarthy's job security, the Cowboys appear to keep their head coach where he is going into next season.