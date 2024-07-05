If one were to peek into the NFL's storied history, then he'd surely come across the Dallas Cowboys at one point. Known as “America's Team,” the Cowboys rose to fame over five decades ago due to their on-field success and overall marketability. Their enormous fanbase continues to thrive today, and that said nickname has been synonymous with the franchise throughout the years. However, one former NFL player thinks that Dallas isn't “America's Team” anymore: Cam Newton.

During a recent episode of 4th & 1 with Cam Newton, the ex-quarterback claimed that the Cowboys shouldn't be called as such due to their lack of recent success.

“They don’t seem to know how to win, and then everybody points fingers at Dak (Prescott),” Newton said. “I understand the whole America’s team. That is not America’s team no more ladies and gentlemen, I don’t know who had to say that. The Kansas City Chiefs is America’s team by way of who’s dating who, and who’s winning what. They are America’s team. Let’s stop lying to ourselves okay? If y’all want to get back to that title y’all got to obviously win, okay.”

Dak Prescott and the present-day Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have been a playoff team throughout the past three seasons, but a deep postseason run has yet to occur in recent times. The team hasn't made it past the Divisional Round ever since their last Super Bowl victory, which transpired in 1995. In other words, it's been very frustrating for Dallas fans, who continue to wait for another taste of the Cowboys' success in the 70s and 90s.

And as Newton indicated, the criticism usually falls on the players — Dak Prescott in particular. Being an NFL starting quarterback comes with plenty of pressure. But taking on the role of signal-caller for a storied franchise such as the Cowboys? Now that's a different kind of challenge.

By no means is Prescott a bad player. Being named a Second-team All-Pro, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year Award and making the Pro Bowl three times are all commendable feats. Still, the noise won't ever stop until he gives the franchise that elusive Super Bowl title.

Could the winning culture return in the near future?

Right now, things are very uncertain in Dallas. Prescott is in the final year of his contract, and no extension has been signed as of yet. There's been no word on a new deal with CeeDee Lamb either. Additionally, Micah Parsons is expected to be given a massive extension as early as next year, so that's another thing that the team has to work on.

It also doesn't help how the Cowboys' “all-in” offseason has been anything but eventful. With plenty of departures and just two outside signings, there seems to be no sign of an end to the drought. It can be theorized that the quiet free-agency period indicates an upcoming rebuild — one which prioritizes younger players. Still, it's too early to tell, and only time will give Cowboys fans the answers they long for.