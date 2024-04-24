Jerry Jones isn't backing down from his “all in” comments. Despite a quiet free-agency period, the Dallas Cowboys owner is sticking to the same two words he used to describe the team's plans earlier this year. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Jones reiterated the statement in reference to the Cowboys' current players.
(I'm) very proud of this roster,” Jones said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota. “Very much think this roster, without knowing right now how much the rookies are going to contribute, we feel good about the promise of the team we’re going to have this year with this roster. We will have young players step up, no-names that become names because names have left and are off the roster. Those guys have got to step up.”
“We’re all in with these young guys. We’re all in with this draft.”
The Dallas Cowboys as of late
In the past few months, Dallas has lost plenty of key players during free agency. Among those who departed for other teams are five-time All-Pro Tyron Smith and Pro Bowlers Tyler Biadasz and Tony Pollard. Others who signed elsewhere include Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, Johnathan Hankins, Neville Gallimore, La'el Collins, and Noah Igbinoghene.
There hasn't been much activity to counter the losses. So far, the only two outside players signed by the Cowboys are linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Royce Freeman.
Let's not forget about the contract extensions. By 2025, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Zack Martin, and other key players are set to become free agents. The year after, it'll be Micah Parsons' turn. As of now, it's unclear who the Cowboys will decide to retain in the long run. Lamb and Parsons will most probably be extended, considering their youth and elite play.
And looking at Jones' aforementioned comments about the younger players, the question mark becomes even bigger for the current vets. Nevertheless, Prescott is likely in the mix, based on an additional statement by Jones on Tuesday.
“We want Dak Prescott,” the Cowboys owner said, per ClutchPoints' Alex House via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram's Clarence Hill Jr. “That's that.”
So looking at everything Jerry Jones has said, Dallas being “all in” presumably means that Prescott will be leading a young, new-look Cowboys team — assuming the contract negotiations with the quarterback go well.
While it looks like another chapter of Cowboys football is set to unfold, the fans surely wish it'd be the one to finally bring the team an elusive title. It's been nearly three decades since America's team sat on the throne. Furthermore, the constant ridicule from opposing fanbases hasn't made it easy for the Cowboys faithful. It comes with the territory, supporting one of the NFL's most decorated franchises.
All things considered, the best thing everyone can do is hope that the team surprises the critics this coming season.