Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones are back to being brothers for life.

It took a long while because of a long-standing beef about credit but it happened. Jimmy Johnson is now part of the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. Jerry Jones opted to have his ceremony during the halftime of their game against the Detroit Lions. A lot of stars were present to see the legendary coach shout, “How about them Cowboys?” Amid all of this celebration, he never forgot one person, via Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.

“Thank you Jerry Jones for bringing me to the Dallas Cowboys…we won Super Bowls and became the team of the 90s…” was Jimmy Johnson's declaration after making it to the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Their partnership did not disappoint. The Cowboys found a lot of success and became America's team during their tenure together. Troy Aikman thrived at the quarterback position. Michael Irvin would snatch balls straight out of the year regardless of how far it was thrown. Emmitt Smith had legs for days that would make any opposing team's secondary suffer. All of this was thanks to the efforts of the owner and coach that imprinted the Cowboys' legacy into people's minds.

They would have a falling out. But, things now looked resolved between the both of them and it might stay that way for their lifetimes. The cherry on top of this induction was Dak Prescott leading their team to a clutch win over the Lions.

When individuals ask: ‘How 'bout them Cowboys?' The answer is that all seems right in the organization's past and present.